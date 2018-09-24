K-9 finds man who fled from traffic stop hiding in pine trees, police say

MONONA, Wis. - A man who fled from a traffic stop overnight Saturday was found hiding in trees behind a Monona trailer park, police said.

Police tried to stop a white Town and Country van around midnight that was driving on Industrial Drive at Kilgust Road, according to a release.

The driver, 43-year-old Christopher Hengst, fled from the officer southbound on South Towne Drive, officials said. The officer did not pursue Hengst, who was last seen driving into the Manor Bluff Trailer Park.

Officers searched the trailer park and found the van abandoned on Bel-Aire Drive, according to the release.

Monona police K-9 Miya conducted a track, and after about 200 yards officers found Hengst hiding in a row of pine trees, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest.

He faces tentative charges of fourth-offense operating white intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on warrants for parole and probation, and non-support.