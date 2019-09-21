Juvenile accused of stealing money from her mother, charged with possession of cocaine

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A juvenile was arrested Friday after her mother went to her school to confront her about money stolen from her account, according to a press release.

Police said the mother thought her daughter used the money to buy marijuana and the drug could be found in her backpack. According to the release, the contact with her mother and an officer upset the student to the point where she had to be restrained. An officer looked in her backpack and found cocaine.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest, police said.

