Jury finds Plover man guilty of killing missing wife
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A jury has found a Plover man guilty of killing his wife and hiding her body.
Krista Sypher disappeared on March 13, 2017. Her body has never been found. Her husband, Jason Sypher, was charged in August 2018 with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The state Department of Justice says the jury returned its verdicts Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence. Surveillance cameras showed Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon garbage bags from a Menards the day his wife vanished.
GPS data from the couple's car showed it was briefly parked behind some garbage bins after Krista Sypher disappeared. Surveillance video of garbage handlers dumping out the bins showed a plastic bag consistent with the size of a human body. A search of a Wisconsin Rapids landfill turned up nothing, however.
