Jury finds 24-year-old guilty in case DA describes as 'truly senseless violence'

Wisconsin DOC Photo taken Oct. 2018

JUNEAU, Wis. - A 24-year-old man was found guilty by a jury in a case in which a man was robbed and "viciously" beaten, the Dodge County District Attorney's office said Thursday.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg's office said in a news release that Keenan Brown, of Milwaukee, was found guilty of robbery with use of force and substantial battery in an incident from September 2017.

According to the release, Brown and another person robbed and "viciously beat" a man. The victim suffered lacerations and fractures to his face, bleeding on his brain and a loss of consciousness. Brown and the other accused assailant made off with $90 and some minor property that belonged to the victim.

Officials said the victim's wallet was later recovered and had Brown's DNA on it. His DNA was also found on the victim’s clothing. Through the DNA evidence, law enforcement members were able to identify Brown.

"I am pleased that we were able to win justice for this victim, who was subjected to truly senseless violence," Klomberg said in a statement.

Brown is currently in prison for a 2016 robbery and isn't scheduled to be released until 2021, Klomberg's office said. The convictions in Dodge County could potentially lengthen his sentence by more than 20 years.

As of Thursday, a sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled.



