BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110

Crime

Jury convicts Wisconsin father of homicide in son's death

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:59 PM CDT

HUDSON, Wis. - A jury has convicted a Wisconsin father of second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his son last year.

Kayle Fleischauer, 43, was convicted Thursday in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase.

KSTP-TV reports after his conviction, the court revoked any bail for Fleischauer. He was immediately taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

Fleischauer testified in St. Croix County Circuit Court that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense argued the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home.

Prosecutors said Kayle Fleischauer shot his son after the two were drinking.

Chase Fleischauer graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 30.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration