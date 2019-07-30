Jurors questioned on race, #MeToo movement, hookup culture ahead of Quintez Cephus trial

MADISON, Wis. - Twenty four potential jurors were questioned by Dane County Judge William Hanrahan, the prosecuting attorney and defense attorney for more than two hours Monday morning.

They were asked about big social issues that could cause a juror to be biased in the case against 21-year-old Quintez Cephus, the former Badger football player who faces two felony sexual assault charges.

Fourteen white jurors were chosen, including eight women and six men.

The jurors were asked by both the prosecutor and defense attorney if they believe race plays a role in the criminal justice system.

"I too need to and want to talk about race," said Cephus' attorney, Kathleen Stilling. "Who here thinks having an all-white jury with a black defendant does not have any impact on the verdict?"

Stilling spoke about stereotypes of black men, and when a juror brought up the idea that athletes and celebrities can often feel entitled, she asked if anyone knew the term "jersey chaser" for someone who wants to be with an athlete because they're famous.

NOW: Jury selection has begun for the Quintez Cephus sexual assault trial. The former Badger football player is facing 2 felony sexual assault charges. The women say he took advantage of them while they were drunk. His attorneys say they knew what they were doing. #news3now pic.twitter.com/WbKF0p9c6c — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) July 29, 2019

They were also asked about rape culture across college campuses and the #MeToo movement, specifically the slogan "believe women."

"Quintez is not Bill Cosby or any of these others. He’s a unique individual and there are a unique set of circumstances here that you would have to analyze," said Stilling.

She also tried to ask the group if any of them watched the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, but Judge Hanrahan stopped her, saying they can't talk about all "hot button political issues."

Assistant District Attorney William Brown asked if any potential jurors were University of Wisconsin alumni, Badger football fans, season ticket holders, or donors.

Questions being asked to potential jurors ahead of #QuintezCephus trial:

Has your life been touched by sexual assault?

Are you a @UWBadgers football fan or donor?

Have you heard of the #MeToo movement?

Do you think race plays a large role in the criminal justice system?#news3now — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) July 29, 2019

Cephus' accusers said they were drunk the night he took advantage of them, and they don't remember parts of the night, according to the criminal complaint.

Because of that, jurors were also asked if they'd ever seen someone black out from drinking too much.

Cephus' attorneys have said they aim to prove that the women "knew exactly what they were doing" when they went to Cephus' apartment.

The trial begins Tuesday morning and is expected to last all week.

