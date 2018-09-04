Judge grants change of plea for man an accused of attempted abduction, violent assaults

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of assaults of two women and a teen in the downtown Madison campus area last year has changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental defect Tuesday.

Coleman Chung, 30, of Monona, was in Dane County Court in connection with multiple felony counts stemming from incidents in September and October.

In court, Chung's request to change his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect was granted.

Chung was arrested in connection with two alleged attempted abductions of college students on the UW campus, one Sept. 30 and the other Oct. 2. In both instances, the alleged victims were able to escape, but the second victim suffered serious injuries, according to court documents.

According to court documents, in the October incident, he reportedly wore a white surgical mask when he approached the student from behind, duct taped her mouth and wrists and attempted to get her into the trunk of his vehicle. He hit her on the head with a hatchet and held a knife to her throat, causing a laceration that required stitches.

Chung has also been listed as a registered sex offender in Wisconsin since Sept. 1, 2016, for a child pornography possession conviction. Online records show he's required to register until 2036. Chung is expected to start a jury trial in February.