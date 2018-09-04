Crime

Judge grants change of plea for man an accused of attempted abduction, violent assaults

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 02:55 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of assaults of two women and a teen in the downtown Madison campus area last year has changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental defect Tuesday. 

Coleman Chung, 30, of Monona, was in Dane County Court in connection with multiple felony counts stemming from incidents in September and October.

In court, Chung's request to change his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect was granted. 

Chung was arrested in connection with two alleged attempted abductions of college students on the UW campus, one Sept. 30 and the other Oct. 2. In both instances, the alleged victims were able to escape, but the second victim suffered serious injuries, according to court documents.

According to court documents, in the October incident, he reportedly wore a white surgical mask when he approached the student from behind, duct taped her mouth and wrists and attempted to get her into the trunk of his vehicle. He hit her on the head with a hatchet and held a knife to her throat, causing a laceration that required stitches. 

He's facing five felony accounts in another case filed for an incident the day before the first alleged UW-student attack in which he's accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old as she was unconscious. Images of the assault were taken on an iPod Touch, according to a court document. 

Chung has also been listed as a registered sex offender in Wisconsin since Sept. 1, 2016, for a child pornography possession conviction. Online records show he's required to register until 2036. 

Chung is expected to start a jury trial in February. 

