Judge delays hearing for couple suspected in death of baby found tied in garbage bag

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is delaying a hearing for a couple suspected in the death of their newborn child until an autopsy is completed.

Twenty-two-year-old Marylinn Feher and 19-year-old Allen Rice were scheduled in court Monday in Wisconsin Rapids for their first appearance when the judge made the ruling.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker suspects Feher had been concealing her pregnancy and wants prosecutors to charge her with homicide, WSAW-TV reported.

Becker says Feher went to the hospital on April 6 seeking medical attention and said she had given birth but that the baby wasn't with her. Officers found the child wrapped in a bath towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in a car in the hospital's parking lot.

Rice is being held on $35,000 bail and Feher on $1 million.

