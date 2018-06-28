Court records: Judge agrees to conditional release plan for man convicted of beheading mother
MADISON, Wis. - A judge has approved the conditional release of a man convicted of beheading his mother with a 4-foot-long sword in 2015, according to a court order.
Matthew Skalitzky, 42, was in court Wednesday to review the conditional release plan after the court determined he would not pose a significant risk to himself or others. The judge signed the plan, according to court records.
The plan stipulates that there needs to be an "involuntary administration" of psychotropic medication or treatment. The agreement said Skalitzky is "substantially incapable of applying an understanding of the advantages, disadvantages and alternatives to his mental illness."
Skalitzky was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect of killing 68-year-old Jane Skalitzky on Sept. 11, 2015. Skalitzky got mad after his mother found a sword and knives, and he believed she and others were inhuman clones.
He was convicted in June 2016 and committed to Winnebago Mental Health in Winnebago. He moved to Mendota Mental Health in Madison in March, according to court records.
