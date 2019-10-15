Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Jayme Closs says she's feeling stronger every day Jayme Closs says she's feeling stronger every day

BARRON, Wis. - The Wisconsin girl whose parents were fatally shot before she was kidnapped and held captive for 88 days says she's thankful for the kindness and concern from people all over the country and is feeling stronger every day.

Jayme Closs issued a statement Monday, a day before the one-year anniversary of the crimes at her home near Barron in northwest Wisconsin. Closs said she is getting back to the activities she enjoys and loves hanging out with her friends.

The statement was read by family attorney Chris Gramstrup at a news conference at the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

Grampstrup says Jayme, who has celebrated her 14th birthday, is working very hard on her emotional well-being. Her parents, James and Denise Closs, were killed at their home by Jake Patterson who abducted Jayme and held her at a cabin an hour north. Patterson is serving life in prison.

