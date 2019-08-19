Janesville woman arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI offense

iStock/EasyBuy4u In October 2013, a woman was arrested by police in Billings, Mont. because she called 911 to report that she was too drunk to get out of her vehicle. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.311.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville woman was arrested on suspicion of her fifth OWI offense early Monday morning.

Janesville police officers stopped Tammy Goede at Rockport Road and Center Avenue for an equipment violation at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said Goede showed signs of impairment, and failed standardized field sobriety testing.

Goede was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

