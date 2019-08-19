Janesville woman arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI offense
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville woman was arrested on suspicion of her fifth OWI offense early Monday morning.
Janesville police officers stopped Tammy Goede at Rockport Road and Center Avenue for an equipment violation at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officers said Goede showed signs of impairment, and failed standardized field sobriety testing.
Goede was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated and is being held at the Rock County Jail.
