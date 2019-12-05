Janesville resident arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

Janesville Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - Haley M. Olsen, a 24-year-old from Janesville, was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense operating while intoxicated after a vehicle she was driving struck on a guardrail on I-39 Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of I-39 and East Racine Street. A vehicle operated by Olsen struck a guardrail. Officers found the vehicle near Palmer Park.

The release said officers stopped Olsen at Mohawk Road and Cree Court.

Police said she was disorientated, drowsy and had slow speech. After conducting a standard field sobriety test, Olsen was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI, operating after revocation and a probation hold.

