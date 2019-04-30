Janesville police warn chain-restaurant employees of phone scam

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are warning area businesses of a phone scam that tricks managers into transferring funds over the phone.

Janesville police said Monday that over the past few weeks, officers have investigated several incidents of fraud at local businesses.

According to police, the scammer calls the business and asks for the on-duty manager, then claims that they are either a member of the larger parent company investigating fraud at the store, or a creditor.

The scammer convinces the employee to take the business income for that day and transfer it electronically, police said. The transfer could be done by gift card or other bank transfer method.

Local businesses, especially those part of a larger chain of restaurants, are encouraged to share the details of the scam with all employees.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.