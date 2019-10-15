Janesville police searching for two people suspected in Festival Foods theft
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for two people, a male and female, suspected of stealing from the Festival Foods on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post.
In the post, police said one of the people stole a wallet out of the victim's purse while talking to her in the store. Police believe the female was wearing a wig and the male had a gold tooth.
The two people left the store in a silver Mitsubishi, which police said was most likely a Mirage or a Gallant with a missing front passenger hubcap.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Suspect shoots man in ear outside Walmart parking lot, arrested at Wisconsin hospital
- ‘We look forward to becoming good neighbors': Workforce housing complex approved in Middleton
- Father of Sandy Hook victim who sued conspiracy theorist awarded $450,000
- Elderly veteran still missing after August disappearance
- Rock County girl dedicates her 10th birthday to raising money for sheriff's K-9 unit
- Wisconsin police officer won't be charged in fatal shooting