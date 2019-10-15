Janesville police searching for two people suspected in Festival Foods theft

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for two people, a male and female, suspected of stealing from the Festival Foods on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, police said one of the people stole a wallet out of the victim's purse while talking to her in the store. Police believe the female was wearing a wig and the male had a gold tooth.

The two people left the store in a silver Mitsubishi, which police said was most likely a Mirage or a Gallant with a missing front passenger hubcap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

