Janesville police search for suspect involved in armed robberies

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 06:30 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:30 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are looking for a man who robbed a Stop-N-Go in Janesville late Wednesday night.

Officers said a white man entered the store on East Milwaukee Street at 11:57 p.m. and demanded money. He displayed a handgun and was given an unknown amount of money. The suspect then ran away.

He's described as a 30-year-old white man about 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.

The suspect who robbed the Stop-N-Go is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery that happened earlier Wednesday night at Casey's General Store in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police.

 

 

