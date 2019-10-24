Janesville police search for suspect involved in armed robberies
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are looking for a man who robbed a Stop-N-Go in Janesville late Wednesday night.
Officers said a white man entered the store on East Milwaukee Street at 11:57 p.m. and demanded money. He displayed a handgun and was given an unknown amount of money. The suspect then ran away.
He's described as a 30-year-old white man about 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.
The suspect who robbed the Stop-N-Go is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery that happened earlier Wednesday night at Casey's General Store in Milton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police.
