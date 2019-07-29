Janesville police search for robbery suspect
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police in Janesville are searching for a man who robbed the Lions Quick Mart at 104 E. Racine Street early Monday morning.
Police say the clerk reported the robber was a black man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask. According to police, the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police released a K-9 to track the robber, but the effort was unsuccessful.
If you have any information on this crime please call (608) 757 2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 756 - 3636
