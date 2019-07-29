Crime

Janesville police search for robbery suspect

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 08:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:18 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police in Janesville are searching for a man who  robbed the Lions Quick Mart at 104 E. Racine Street early Monday morning. 

Police say the clerk reported the robber was a black man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask. According to police, the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police released a K-9 to track the robber, but the effort was unsuccessful.

If you have any information on this crime please call (608) 757 2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 756 - 3636

 

