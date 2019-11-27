Janesville police search for man who assaulted female employees at Walmart

Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for a man who approached several female employees at the Walmart Supercenter and tried kissing them without warning, according to a news release.

On Thursday, the man approached several female employees at the store and engaged in conversation with them. According to the release, he offered them money and asked a 17-year-old employee if she was a virgin before slapping her on her butt and telling her he is not a pervert.

The release also said he attempted to kiss each woman without warning.

Officials said he was seen pushing a cart with food items in it around the store, but when he got to the checkout, he left the cart behind.

The man was seen at the store around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He is described as white and approximately 50 years old. He is 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He is bald and clean-shaven.

The release said he left the store's parking lot in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3147.

