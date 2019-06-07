Janesville police respond to report of armed subject in Walmart parking lot, dispatch reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Officers with the Janesville Police Department are responding to reports of an armed person in the Walmart parking lot, according to officials with Rock County dispatch.

The call reporting the armed subject came in at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, dispatch said.

A heavy police presence near the Walmart in Janesville. Police say there’s an active investigation, but won’t clarify as to what happened. Walmart is open, but this portion of Deerfield drive is closed. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/2tlsU8YdEj — Adam Duxter (@ News3Adam ) June 6, 2019

Janesville police responded to the call, and officers are still at the scene. There is a heavy police presence near the Walmart. Police told News 3 Now there is an active investigation.

Portions of Deerfield Drive have been closed for the police response.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 Now for the latest.

