Janesville police look for help identifying suspects in prescription drug frauds
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and car involved in several prescription drug frauds, according to a news release from police.
The frauds have been taking place in Janesville and Beloit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or download the P3 tips app to leave a tip anonymously.
