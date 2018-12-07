Crime

Janesville police look for help identifying suspects in prescription drug frauds

Posted: Dec 07, 2018 02:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 07, 2018 02:14 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and car involved in several prescription drug frauds, according to a news release from police. 

The frauds have been taking place in Janesville and Beloit. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or download the P3 tips app to leave a tip anonymously. 

