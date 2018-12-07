Janesville police look for help identifying suspects in prescription drug frauds

Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and car involved in several prescription drug frauds, according to a news release from police.

The frauds have been taking place in Janesville and Beloit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or download the P3 tips app to leave a tip anonymously.

