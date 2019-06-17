Janesville police investigate shots fired incident

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville Police Department officers investigated a shots fired incident near Cherry Street and Rockport Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement, officers said they received information during their investigation that led them to believe the shooting had happened at 603 Rockport Rd. During their investigation, officers arrested Jason Sun for a probation violation and held him at the Rock County Jail.

Just before 2:30 a.m. a search warrant was executed at 603 Rockport Rd. and a handgun was recovered.

There were no reported injuries during this incident. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.

