Janesville police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store overnight.

Officers were called to the Stop N Go at 1604 E. Racine Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday after the clerk reported two suspects dressed in brightly-colored sweatshirts demanded money. The clerk told police one of the suspects implied he had a gun, but didn't show one.

The suspects ran away with an unknown amount of money. Janesville police tried to use a K9 to find the suspects but have not been able to find them.

The sweatshirts worn by the suspects were found several blocks away.

