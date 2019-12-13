Janesville police asking for help identifying burglars

Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying two people involved in a burglary Tuesday on Sharon Street.

A video and photo were obtained from the homeowners' camera security system, a Facebook post said. The burglars can be heard talking to one another around the one-minute mark of the video.

Anyone who has information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. The public can also download the free P3 tips app to give crime tips anonymously.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.