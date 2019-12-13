Janesville police asking for help identifying burglars
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying two people involved in a burglary Tuesday on Sharon Street.
A video and photo were obtained from the homeowners' camera security system, a Facebook post said. The burglars can be heard talking to one another around the one-minute mark of the video.
Anyone who has information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. The public can also download the free P3 tips app to give crime tips anonymously.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- America's Best Flowers to close Christmas Eve
- Oregon police searching for man involved in armed bank robbery
- Janesville police arrest 3 suspects in home break-in on city's east side
- Woman accused of beating Madison teacher on $500 signature bond
- 'This is the season of giving': Holiday shoppers give back to those who need it most
- Complaint: Madison man says he 'used three boxes of condoms' while having sex with 13-year-old girl