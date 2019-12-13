PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Janesville police arrest 3 suspects in home break-in on city's east side

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 04:09 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:36 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police have three people in custody in connection to a home break-in on Sharon Street that was caught on surveillance camera earlier this week. 

According to a release from the department, Reno Thom, 19, Hunter Henko, 18, and Savannah Newland, 19, were arrested for charges ranging from burglary, theft and party to a crime. 

 

 

Police say the department received tips identifying the suspects 20 minutes after the department posted the video to its Facebook page. 

All three suspects are being held in Rock County jail and are awaiting initial court appearances. Police said booking photos of Henkel and Newland were not immediately available Friday. 

 

