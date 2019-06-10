Janesville officer injured during arrest of suspected heroin dealer, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville police officer was injured during the arrest of a suspected drug dealer Sunday night, according to a report.

The Janesville Police Department said the Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Bedford Drive at about 7:45 p.m.

According to the report, 22-year-old Jacob T. Bradley is a suspect in a heroin investigation, and he resisted officers at the door of the home.

He was eventually taken into custody, police said. An officer was injured because Bradley was his resisting arrest. The officer was transported, treated and released from a local hospital.

Bradley was held at the Rock County Jail.

Bradley is facing tentative charges including three counts of felony delivery of heroin, felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony causing injury to an officer, three counts of felony maintaining a drug trafficking vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery on or near certain places.

