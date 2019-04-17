Janesville man shot in hand lied to officers, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 48-year-old man who was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning lied to police, officials said.

The Janesville Police Department said officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 400 block of North Terrace Street in Janesville for a report of a person shot.

Officers found the wounded man, who told them someone tried to rob him at gunpoint, and he struggled over the gun with the attacker before being shot in the hand. The man told police the gunman ran away after the gun was fired.

Police said investigators determined that the injured man provided false information to police, and that the shooting happened inside the man's residence. Police determined it was the scene after getting a search warrant for the man's home.

The injured man was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound and released.

Police asked for the public's help as they investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 608-757-2244, Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.

