Janesville man faces 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. - A Janesville man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers stopped a vehicle at 7:10 p.m. on Interstate 39 near mile marker 159 on suspicion of an equipment violation.

According to the report, the troopers saw indicators of impairment when they spoke with the driver, 49-year-old Rodolfo De La Fuente.

De La Fuente was arrested on suspicion of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

During their contact with the driver, the troopers detected indicators of impairment, officials said. The driver submitted to field sobriety tests and a warranted blood draw was conducted without incident.

De La Fuente was taken to the Dane County Jail, where he was booked on the tentative charge.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.