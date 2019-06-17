Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville Police officers arrested a man at a Kwik Trip on Milton Avenue on suspicion of his fourth OWI.

Aaron Thompson of Janesville was in a car in the parking lot and appeared to be impaired by drugs. In a statement, the Janesville Police Department said officers conducted a standard field sobriety test which confirmed his impairment. Thompson was arrested for OWI and took a blood test. The results of that blood test are still pending.

Thompson's record showed three prior convictions for OWI. Officers said they saw drug evidence in plain view inside the car.

Thompson is being held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance.

