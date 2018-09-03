Crime

Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI offense, police say

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 01:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 01:32 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was arrested for his fourth operating while intoxicated offense, according to a news release from police. 

Officials said they pulled over Alexander Fieiras, 50, Monday around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a moving violation. Fieiras showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol. After field sobriety tests, Fieiras showed significant signs of impairment. 

Blood test results are pending, according to the police. 

Fieiras is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration