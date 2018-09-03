Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI offense, police say

Janesville Police Department Alexander Fieiras

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was arrested for his fourth operating while intoxicated offense, according to a news release from police.

Officials said they pulled over Alexander Fieiras, 50, Monday around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a moving violation. Fieiras showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol. After field sobriety tests, Fieiras showed significant signs of impairment.

Blood test results are pending, according to the police.

Fieiras is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.