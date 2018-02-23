Janesville man admits to setting his own home on fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A man was arrested Friday after admitting to intentionally setting his home on fire, according to a release from the Janesville Fire Department.
Officers responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 1609 South River road. When officers arrived on scene, they saw the fire was mostly put out by a sprinkler system and that no one was injured.
Officers learned that Elijah J. Dvorak, 18, of Janesville, most likely started the fire after becoming upset. Dvorak had left prior to the officer's arrival at the scene.
Officers received a call from Rock County Dispatch on Friday from an employee of a railroad company saying that a man was found on a train car on the railroad tracks near Sentry Avenue and W. Court Street.
Officials found Dvorak around 8:15 a.m. at Casey's gas station and took him into custody. Dvorak admitted to starting the fire, according to the release.
Cvorak is being held on previous court order commitment and officials are investigating the incident.
