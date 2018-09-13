Janesville elementary school put on short lockdown while police look for armed subject, assailants

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville elementary school was put on a short lockdown Thursday while police looked for an armed subject and several other assailants, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Officers responded to 171 Linn Str. around 12:25 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed person. When police arrived, the individuals had already left in a black a black SUV.

The victim reported being punched and kicked by several people while inside the home. The victim also said that one of the people was armed with a gun, according to the release. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Officials said as a precaution they put Wilson Elementary School on a soft lockdown while they investigated the report.

The victim identified one of the suspects for police. Police are continuing the investigation.