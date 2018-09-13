Janesville elementary school put on short lockdown while police look for armed subject, assailants
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville elementary school was put on a short lockdown Thursday while police looked for an armed subject and several other assailants, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Officers responded to 171 Linn Str. around 12:25 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed person. When police arrived, the individuals had already left in a black a black SUV.
Armed Subject from Janesville Police Department : Nixle https://t.co/v2rm6GcjBn— Janesville PD (@JanesvillePD) September 13, 2018
The victim reported being punched and kicked by several people while inside the home. The victim also said that one of the people was armed with a gun, according to the release. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Officials said as a precaution they put Wilson Elementary School on a soft lockdown while they investigated the report.
The victim identified one of the suspects for police. Police are continuing the investigation.
