Jaguar, Range Rover worth $200K stolen from west Madison garage, police say

David McNew/Getty Images File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A six-figure car that was taken during a west Madison burglary Friday was found about 4 miles away, police said.

Madison police said a homeowner on Trappers Trail reported a Jaguar, valued at $100,000, and a Range Rover, worth $100,000, were both stolen.

The 38-year-old man told police he believes the garage door was left unlocked and said keys for both vehicles had been in the garage. He awoke at about 2:30 a.m. to the sounds of an alarm going off, which would have been likely caused by someone entering the home through a door from the garage, which was also unlocked.

Police said the Jaguar was found Friday afternoon unoccupied near Watts Road.