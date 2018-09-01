Jaguar, Range Rover worth $200K stolen from west Madison garage, police say
Jaguar recovered hours later 4 miles away
MADISON, Wis. - A six-figure car that was taken during a west Madison burglary Friday was found about 4 miles away, police said.
Madison police said a homeowner on Trappers Trail reported a Jaguar, valued at $100,000, and a Range Rover, worth $100,000, were both stolen.
The 38-year-old man told police he believes the garage door was left unlocked and said keys for both vehicles had been in the garage. He awoke at about 2:30 a.m. to the sounds of an alarm going off, which would have been likely caused by someone entering the home through a door from the garage, which was also unlocked.
Police said the Jaguar was found Friday afternoon unoccupied near Watts Road.
Local And Regional News
- Officials help injured hawk in Spring Green
- UW Police: 20 citations, 19 arrests made during Badgers' home opener
- Shooting reported on Madison's north side
- Stabbing reported at Red Rock Saloon
- Badgers win season opener, 34-3 over Western Kentucky
- Report: Bon-Ton planning possible comeback after declaring bankruptcy, closing all stores