Iowa County man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, sheriff says

Richland County Sheriff's Office William C. Giddings

VILLAGE OF GOTHAM, Wis. - A Richland County man is facing multiple drug charges after methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside his home, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant drug task force and the Richland County Sheriff's Office special response team executed a drug-related search warrant at 28875 McNurlin Street in the village of Gotham on Tuesday.

Inside the home, officials found methamphetamine, marijuana and cash, according to the release. Officials arrested William C. Giddings, 60, and transported him to the Richland County Jail on multiple drug-related offenses.

Investigators also found syringes, glass, smoking devices, a digital scale, a drug ledger and plastic baggies with residue.

The case has been forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney's Office.

Suspicious and drug-related activity can be reported to Richland County Crime Stoppers at 608-647-2583.

