Iowa County DA dies unexpectedly in his office, officials say

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - The Iowa County District Attorney died suddenly in Dodgeville Tuesday, officials said.

The DA's office said in a statement Wednesday that Larry Nelson suffered a pulmonary embolism while at his office.

Nelson is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who served first as the assistant district attorney and corporation counsel of Iowa County for 17 years, the statement said. Nelson was appointed district attorney by Gov. Jim Doyle in 2006.

During his time as a prosecutor, Nelson was a champion for justice and a staunch advocate of victims impacted by crime in Iowa County. He also supported innovative approaches to addressing criminal activity, including treatment-based prosecution through programs like Iowa County’s Drug Treatment Court and OWI Intensive Supervision Program.

"Nelson was well-liked and respected by his staff and colleagues alike, and he exhibited integrity beyond reproach," the DA's office said in the statement. "His presence at the Iowa County District Attorney's Office will be sorely missed."

Additional information concerning funeral arrangements will be provided in the future by Nelson's family members. The family is asking for privacy, officials said.



