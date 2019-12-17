Inmate escapes from DOC facility in Winnebago County, officials say
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Oskhosh Police Department is currently investigating an inmate's escape Tuesday morning from a druge abuse correctional center.
According to a Facebook post, 40-year-old Ryan Jurgens escaped at approximately 10:46 a.m. He was last seen in a maroon Trailblazer with the license plate AGY-5702.
The inmate is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to the release. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.
The incident has been reported to the Oshkosh Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the release. The Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Drug Abuse Correctional Center to locate Jurgens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sun Prairie police able to receive calls from Verizon devices after issue resolved
- Police: Fitchburg man in custody for crashing into mailboxes, power pole, cemetery headstones
- Police say no one had gun on UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus following reports from students
- Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide
- Imagination Library looks for new local partner after United Way Dane County discontinues program
- Family of 18-year-old fatally shot by Wisconsin officer sues