Inmate escapes from DOC facility in Winnebago County, officials say

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Oskhosh Police Department is currently investigating an inmate's escape Tuesday morning from a druge abuse correctional center.

According to a Facebook post, 40-year-old Ryan Jurgens escaped at approximately 10:46 a.m. He was last seen in a maroon Trailblazer with the license plate AGY-5702.

The inmate is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to the release. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.

The incident has been reported to the Oshkosh Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the release. The Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Drug Abuse Correctional Center to locate Jurgens.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

