Individual inside dark sedan drove up, started shooting at silver car on East Bluff, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A dark-colored sedan rolled up and came to a stop around 9:39 p.m. Sunday at the 200 block of East Bluff and at least one person inside started firing multiple rounds at a silver car that also pulled into the area.
A husband and wife were walking their dogs when the incident happened. The husband told his wife to get down and tackled her to the ground.
An 18-year-old Madison man was in the silver car, which was hit multiple times by bullets. He was not wounded.
Officers found 18 shell casings on the street. A nearby townhouse resident called police after finding a bullet in her home. Officers did a further canvass and found three bullets also hit another townhouse. There were no injuries reported.
The police said they believe the 18-year-old was targeted, but the official reason has not been determined.
