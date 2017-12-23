Inattentive driver causes 3-vehicle crash, police say
TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. - Offiicials responded to STH 12 at CTH K in the Town of Springfield for a report of an injury accident around 3:50 p.m. Friday.
One vehicle was westbound on CTH K when it failed to stop for traffic, causing a three-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver hit a vehicle, which then skidded into a third vehicle, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The at-fault driver, 27, was transported to the hospital. The driver was also cited fro inattentive driving, operating while suspended and no proof of insurance, officials said.
Both lanes of CTH K were closed for about an hour while deputies investigated the crash, according to the release.
