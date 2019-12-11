Illinois principal charged with sexual assault in Wisconsin

ZION, Ill. - An elementary school principal in the northern Illinois community of Zion has been charged with sexually assaulting a Wisconsin teenager a decade earlier at a high school where he was working as a dean.

Curtiss Tolefree Jr., principal at Beulah Park Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave after school district officials learned that he was charged in Kenosha, Wis., in connection with a lengthy sexual relationship with a female student at Bradford High School that started in 2008.

According to court documents, a woman identified as Jane Doe came forward to police last fall. She said she was a junior at Bradford High School in 2008 when Tolefree was the dean of students.

The woman told investigators she got into a lot of trouble as a student and was often sent to Tolefree's office. She stated she had sex with Tolefree almost every day during her junior year and that the encounters happened at his office, his house and SUV and hotels, according to the CBS station in Chicago.

According to a complaint by prosecutors in Kenosha, Tolefree faces three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

