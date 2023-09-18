Lamont Crockett

Lamont Crockett.

 Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department/Dane County Jail.

MADISON, Wis. -- Charges filed Monday in Dane County court accuse a former Sun Prairie school resource officer of engaging in sexual contact with at least one student and allegedly pressuring other children into sexual behavior.

Lamont Crockett, 34, was formally charged Monday morning with sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children, child enticement, and exposing a child to harmful material on Monday morning. He was originally arrested in August but was released on a signature bond.