MADISON, Wis. -- Charges filed Monday in Dane County court accuse a former Sun Prairie school resource officer of engaging in sexual contact with at least one student and allegedly pressuring other children into sexual behavior.
Lamont Crockett, 34, was formally charged Monday morning with sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children, child enticement, and exposing a child to harmful material on Monday morning. He was originally arrested in August but was released on a signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney's office on Monday, a person walked into the Sun Prairie Police Department on June 22, 2023 saying he had been assaulted by his resource officer during his time in high school, who was later identified as 34-year-old Lamont Crockett.
That person, identified as Victim 1 in the complaint, told police that he was 16 years old when he had a sexual encounter with Crockett in 2017, and claimed that Crockett told him he was also "sleeping with other kids." According to the victim, Crockett would act as a mentor to him during a difficult time in his life but also provided alcohol to him before taking him back to Crockett's apartment to have sex.
The victim told investigators that he engaged in sexual acts with Crockett three or four times while he was in high school before he graduated in 2020. In another interview with police, that victim said that Crockett acted as a "shoulder to cry on" since he was feeling lost with no friends and had no Black role model at the time, but now feels as though Crockett was manipulating and gaslighting him to "get into my pants." Crockett also allegedly told the victim that he could not tell anyone about what they were doing and that he would hurt him if he told anyone.
According to police, a witness said they could remember instances of Crockett picking up Victim 1 unannounced, although the victim told the witness that he and Crockett would only eat pizza and watch movies when they hung at at Crockett's apartment. The witness told investigators that the victim never mentioned anything sexual happening between him and Crockett, but the witness still spoke with an associate principal at the school about that version of events and told the victim that Crockett's behavior was inappropriate even without any sexual contact.
Possibility of other victims
At the time investigators were looking into the claims against Crockett made by Victim 1, they also reviewed a different case involving Crockett that appeared to follow the same pattern, according to the criminal complaint.
A detective noted that another teen, this one 14 years old, was also experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the alleged incident and proceeded to form a bond with Crockett. The second teen also had spent time at Crockett's apartment, where he offered the victim alcohol. Investigators noted, however, that the second teen did not report any sexual contact with Crockett -- although there were several other experiences that were sexual in nature.
A person identified as Witness 3 in the complaint told police that Crockett was the Big Brother (referencing the Big Brothers Big Sisters program) to her son, identified as Victim 2, and reached out when she saw his mugshot in the Dane County Jail roster on August 10.
Witness 3 described remembering Crockett's body language as "weird," and said Victim 2 would later comment that Crockett made sexual jokes and once asked Victim 2 to "pull it out" while in the restroom before trying to touch his genitals. Another time, Victim 2 was in a car with Crockett when he allegedly pulled down his own pants and told the teen to "lick it like a lollipop." Victim 2 also reportedly told his mother that Crockett had shown him and another juvenile pictures of Crockett and other people having sex.
Witness 3 also reported receiving a text message from Crockett a couple of months earlier in June that she described as "kind of scary" that was sent at 12:53 a.m. and read:
Hi. I was going to try to give you a call, but I didn’t know if youd even want that and I know its late right now, but this is weighing heavy on my heart and mind. I’m sorry if you’re getting calls and stuff regarding me. I hope you know that [name omitted] Victim 2 was always safe in my hands. I would never do anything to betray your trust or hurt him. Thank you for allowing me into yalls life for this short time. You’re a great mom. Again, I’m sorry. Stay blessed.
Witness 3 told police she received another text from Crockett after he was released from jail on the morning of August 23 making references to the investigation against him and claiming he did nothing wrong.
In a later interview, Victim 2 told investigators that Crockett allegedly told them "if you tell, nobody would believe you."
Interview with Crockett
After interviewing the first alleged victim in the case, Madison police detective Glen Davis interviewed Crockett on August 9.
According to the complaint, the detective told Crockett he was investigating an incident that happened during his time as a school resource officer in Sun Prairie that involved a student.
Crockett allegedly said, unprompted, "is this (Victim 1)?"
Crockett told police that he would meet Victim 1 for lunch and buy him clothes and "chill" with him at Crockett's office at Prairie Phoenix Academy after school. Crockett also mentioned that the teen would open up to him about problems at home -- something that Crockett said he tried to foster with other young Black men at the schools where he worked.
"I picked the f***ed-up kids to try to mentor," Crockett is quoted as saying the criminal complaint, adding that parents were always involved in his efforts.
Crockett claimed that he and the teen wouldn't do anything else when he was on duty, but when he was off duty, Crockett admitted he would take the teen to the movies a few times and out to eat. He told the detective that he hung out with the teen a total of less than 10 times, and initially denied that the teen ever stayed the night at his apartment.
When the detective asked Crockett if anything sexual had ever happened between him and the teen, Crockett claimed that Victim 1 kissed him towards the end of their mentor-mentoree relationship, adding that the teen "came onto him" -- something that Crockett claimed led to a conversation between the two. Crockett again denied anything sexual happening between them beyond the kiss.
During the course of the interview, the detective reinforced the seriousness of the allegations against Crockett, but Crockett allegedly tried to downplay the interactions, saying that Victim 1 was at least 16 years old and was an adult "towards the end."
When the detective told Crockett he believed things went further than Crockett was indicating, Crockett allegedly said there may have been some "leading him on" and hugs and that Victim 1 would lean on him when they were at the movies, but again denied several times there was any sexual activity -- although he did admit the teen had slept in his bed.
Alleged admission
Investigators claim that Crockett's story began to change as the interview continued, and he told the detective that he would at times wrestle with Victim 1 to the point of both being aroused, and also admitted to masturbating with Victim 1 while in bed together. He also allegedly confirmed Victim 1's allegation that he had performed oral sex on the teen.
Crockett told the detective that for awhile "towards the end" there was a time when the teen was over at his apartment every day for a week. Crockett estimated they had sexual contact "two or three times" in that time.
Discipline and reassignment
Detectives found that a complaint against Crockett was investigated in 2020, which resulted in Crockett being suspended for three days and stepping down as the school resource officer on December 9, 2020. He was re-assigned as a second-shift patrol officer beginning December 11, 2020.
Crockett later got a job at the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation as a Medicaid investigator. The DOJ announced they had placed him on administrative leave when his arrest was originally reported.
During his court appearance Monday, Crockett was again given a signature bond in the amount of $500 per case and was ordered not to have any contact with Victim 1, Victim 2, Witness 3 and their families, and was also ordered not to have contact with any minors.
Crockett is due back in court on October 9 for a status conference, according to court records.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.