Husband pleads not guilty to killing wife, body not found
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A central Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body, which has not been found, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Jason Sypher, of Plover, entered the pleas to first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse Monday in Portage County Circuit Court.
Krista Sypher, 44, disappeared in March 2017 and was reported missing by her husband. He was charged last August.
Prosecutors say there were suspicious activities around the time she went missing. They say Sypher bought large, black trash bags on the day she was last seen. A criminal complaint says his fingerprints were found on a shopping bag that contained his wife's damaged cell phone which was found in a public trash container.
Sypher remains jailed on $750,000 cash bond.
