Host kicks man out of house party, stabs him during fight, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 47-year-old Madison man was stabbed Sunday night after a fight outside an apartment on Madison’s east side, police said.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 2900 block of Hoard Street after a disturbance was reported at a house party, according to a release from Madison police.

The victim was at the house party when the host, 62-year-old Michael R. Watson, of Madison, kicked the victim out, officials said. The two got into a physical fight, and the host said he got scared when the victim started throwing punches so he pulled out a knife.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the release. Watson faces a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.

