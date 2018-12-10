Homeowner finds burglar standing in dining room, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a homeowner found the woman standing in her dining room, according to a release.

The Riva Road homeowner had left the front door unlocked for her daughter to get in. Shortly after midnight she heard the door open, but she knew it wasn't her daughter because a location app on her phone indicated she was not home yet, police said.

The woman went to investigate and found 38-year-old Peggy L. Fleming standing in her dining room, according to the release. Fleming left, but shortly after that the homeowner realized her wallet was missing.

Officers caught up to Fleming and arrested her on tentative charges of burglary and obstructing for providing a fake name, police said.

