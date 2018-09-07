Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 3 areas under alert.

Crime

Home security system helps ID burglary suspect, police say

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 11:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 11:31 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A home security system helped identify a home burglary suspect in East Madison on Thursday, officials said.

Madison police said images showed a man entering an unlocked door to a home in the 200 block of North Seventh Street at 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told police her debit card was stolen and was later used to make purchases at a convenience store.

Madison police tracked down the suspect, 38-year-old Michael J. Grider, of Chicago, and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, unauthoritzed use of ID to obtain value or benefit and a parole violation. 

According to the report, the woman was able to identify Grider as someone she has met in the past.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration