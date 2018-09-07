Home security system helps ID burglary suspect, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A home security system helped identify a home burglary suspect in East Madison on Thursday, officials said.

Madison police said images showed a man entering an unlocked door to a home in the 200 block of North Seventh Street at 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told police her debit card was stolen and was later used to make purchases at a convenience store.

Madison police tracked down the suspect, 38-year-old Michael J. Grider, of Chicago, and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, unauthoritzed use of ID to obtain value or benefit and a parole violation.

According to the report, the woman was able to identify Grider as someone she has met in the past.