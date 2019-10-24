Home on Madison's west side damaged during early morning shooting, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A home near Elver Park on Madison's west side was damaged during a shooting, police said.

Officers with the Madison Police Department were sent to the 6900 block of Park Edge Drive around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Callers reported hearing a number of shots fired.

Officers found a home damaged and shell cases, according to a release by MPD.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

