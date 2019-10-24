Home on Madison's west side damaged during early morning shooting, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A home near Elver Park on Madison's west side was damaged during a shooting, police said.
Officers with the Madison Police Department were sent to the 6900 block of Park Edge Drive around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.
Callers reported hearing a number of shots fired.
Officers found a home damaged and shell cases, according to a release by MPD.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Jury reports 'toxic' deliberations in toilet stabbing homicide trial; judge declares mistrial
Next Story
Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say
Local And Regional News
- Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say
- Driver ejected, passenger injured following OWI crash, Sauk County sheriff says
- Shooter, victim in Rock County incident knew each other, police say
- Wisconsin delegation seeks info from Vermont on F-35s
- Sun Prairie woman gets scammed after trying to help person claiming to be domestic abuse victim
- Two people suffer minor injuries after crash involving semitruck that closed all three lanes on I-94