Holiday light display vandalized; around $3,000 worth of damage

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - There is a push to install security cameras at a Beaver Dam park after someone caused $3,000 worth of damage to a holiday display.

This is the third time in recent years the display has been vandalized, according to a release by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The light show is put on at Swan Park by the Beaver Dam Rotary Club. The city's police chief is a member of the club.

Lights, trees and a newly created gingerbread house were damaged overnight Thursday. Stolen golf carts were used to damage the display, the release said.

Interquest of Beaver Dam is working with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Rotary Club to install security cameras and Wi-Fi at the park. The company is donating the majority of the funds needed for this system, but is asking the Beaver Dam Rotary Club to cover $10,000.

Businesses and residents wishing to help cover these costs can call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-4115.

Anyone wishing to donate money toward fixing the damaged display can send donations to the address below.

City of Beaver Dam - Beaver Dam Rotary Lights

205 S. Lincoln St.

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

The Rotary Club is working to repair as much as the display as possible before Thursday night's showing.

