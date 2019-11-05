Programming Notice

Hit-and-run driver strikes, injures 2 children in Milwaukee

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 06:57 PM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 07:01 PM CST

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a hit-and-run driver has struck and injured two children.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the children, believed to be about 4 and 6 years old, were in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police say after hitting the children, the driver took off. The children were taken to a hospital. The 4-year-old is being treated for minor injuries while the 6-year-old's injuries are serious.

Police are investigating. Last month, a hit-and-run driver struck and killed two sisters, ages 6 and 4, and seriously injured their 10-year-old cousin in north Milwaukee.

A 19-year-old man is charged in that crash. A funeral for 6-year-old Lisa Gee and 4-year-old Amea Gee was held Monday in Milwaukee.

 

