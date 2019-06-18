2 arrested, others at large in high-speed chase, gunfire incidents overnight in Monona

MONONA, Wis. - Multiple police departments, including Madison police, responded to a high-speed chase overnight.

Monona police officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Monona around 1:45 a.m. for a report of two possible stolen vehicles in the underground parking lot.

When Monona police arrived they attempted to stop one of the cars but it accelerated rapidly toward two uniformed officers, almost hitting one officer, according to the release.

One of the vehicles involved was suspected of being linked to an armed robbery and shots-fired call the day before, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after officers deployed spike strips, according to a news release. The suspects in that car ran away and were picked up by another car. That car was stopped using spike strips, as well, and the suspects were detained. Ana Brindley, 20, and Martinique Walker, 19, were booked into the Dane County Jail.

Police searching for the other car attempted to make contact with four suspects in the Walmart and Speedway parking lot. The suspects started to run and one of them fired two shots, according to the police.

The suspects, who remain at large, were last seen jumping a fence and running toward the Beltline.

