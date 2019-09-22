High school student calls 911 after man stalks her, enters home, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a Madison man on tentative charges of stalking and burglary after a 16-year-old high school student called police Saturday, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the victim took a bus from the Pflaum Road area near La Follette High School and got off the bus at the south transfer point. She said the man followed her all the way back to her residence and then left. The girl called police, but they were unable to find the man in the area.

The girl then called 911 again saying the man had just entered her house. Madison police located and arrested the 28-year-old man. He was taken to the Dane County Jail, police said.

