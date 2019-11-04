Gunman pushes way into apartment, demands 'everything,' police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man with a gun pushed his way into an apartment in the 4300 block of Britta Drive early Sunday morning and demanded "everything" from the residents, according to an incident report.
Police said the robber barged into the apartment after one of the residents responded to a knock at the door at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the robber stole cash, a cellphone and a television.
Victims described the robber as a light-skinned black man wearing all black clothing with a red bandana over his face, according to the report. Police said he had a thin build with and stood somewhere between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Milwaukee Mayor denounces acid attack as hate crime
- Woman spits on officer, scratches police sergeant in hospital following crash, police say
- Police: Man driving stolen car operated 'like a bat out of hell,' witness says
- Truck driver found guilty of hitting school bus to be sentenced in Columbia County
- UW-Madison housing launches robot delivery service
- 5 shell casings found in Madison area where shots fired reported, police say