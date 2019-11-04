Gunman pushes way into apartment, demands 'everything,' police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man with a gun pushed his way into an apartment in the 4300 block of Britta Drive early Sunday morning and demanded "everything" from the residents, according to an incident report.

Police said the robber barged into the apartment after one of the residents responded to a knock at the door at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the robber stole cash, a cellphone and a television.

Victims described the robber as a light-skinned black man wearing all black clothing with a red bandana over his face, according to the report. Police said he had a thin build with and stood somewhere between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

