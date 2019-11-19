'A true tragedy': Sheriff says abduction suspect shot victim; deputy shot, killed suspect

Via Green Bay PD

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay police say an abduction suspect is now dead after a confrontation with police Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 38-year-old Luis Cardona abducted his ex-girlfriend Babette Caraballo shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday from her place of employment, Hansen's Frozen Foods. The two left the business in a black SUV.

An official said the vehicle was located through a cellphone inside, and a SWAT team responded.

During a news conference at about 11:30 a.m., Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said the SUV ended up near an ATV park in Kewaunee County, where shots were fired.

Joski said Cardona shot Caraballo. A deputy shot and killed Cardona.

Caraballo was taken to a hospital in Green Bay. Her condition or the extent of the gunshot injuries was not immediately known Tuesday.

"It's a tragedy. It's a true tragedy," Joski said.

Police had contact with Cardona last week when he showed up at Caraballo's residence and tried to persuade her to come with him, but she refused, WLUK-TV reported.

