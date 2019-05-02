Livestream

Guilty plea entered in hit-run crash that killed city worker

MILWAUKEE - The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Milwaukee city worker has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Terron Clayborn faces up to 18 years in prison after entering the plea Wednesday to hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license, causing death.

Public works employee Bryan Rodriguez was filling potholes on a city street in February when Clayborn crashed into him and pinned him against a city truck.

Sentencing is scheduled June 13.

 

